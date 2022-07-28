“This used to be a walkway,” says Donna Sinicrope, pointing down a tree-shaded sidewalk at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, a retirement community in St. Pete. “Now, it’s a garden.”

Looking around, I have to agree. The courtyard where we stand is dotted with clusters of plantings and a rainbow of blooms – “niches of garden serenity,” Sinicrope laughs. But the stars of the show are the butterflies.

Three years ago, Sinicrope had been shocked to learn that some butterflies, including the majestic monarch, face serious threats to their survival. A key problem for monarchs is finding milkweed, the sole food source for their caterpillars. With higher temperatures spurring butterflies to begin migrating before the milkweed has matured, and milkweed itself declining due to habitat loss and pesticides, monarch populations have seen an estimated 80% loss in the last 20 years. Last year, they were placed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s list of Threatened Species. Last week (July 21), IUCN listed them as endangered.

So, when a milkweed seedling mysteriously appeared in a gutter above the courtyard, Sinicrope had an idea. Together with a small collection of plants donated by staff and residents, the milkweed became the first planting in a new pollinator garden. Soon butterflies began to appear – along with volunteers.

Two of them have joined us today. Richard Dawson, who remembers the spectacular blooms of the tulips he planted with his wife back in New Jersey, makes sure the new garden is well supplied with plants from his favorite nursery, Willow Tree. Michelle Fleishman, a new volunteer, brings her know-how from growing vegetables and giant sunflowers in her garden in upstate New York – “real monsters!” she grins.

Sinicrope’s inspiration is her grandmother’s garden.

“She lost her husband when she was in her 20s. With two kids to raise on her own, under a lot of stress, her doctor told her, ‘Go home and plant a garden’ ­– and she did. There was always something blooming.”

With staff help and a budget provided by The Fountains, members of the Garden Club Sinicrope founded help weed, water, and propagate plants, particularly milkweed. They offer classes on the importance of supporting pollinators. Together, they have even secured an official designation for the garden as a “monarch way station” from Monarch Watch, a nonprofit that helps to track and support butterfly populations in the United States.

Right on cue, one of those regal fliers flits onto the scene, settling among some pentas. As we cluster around, another garden volunteer stops by with elderberry and passionflower plants. A few minutes later, Rick Richards passes through. He has already done his morning volunteering; he carefully waters the entire garden by hand twice daily.

“I like being out early. It gives me a chance to chat with the squirrels!” he jokes.

As crucial as it is to support our pollinators, it is clear that this garden is doing even more than that.

“This place has brought a lot of joy to our community,” Fleishman reflects. “I love seeing people light up when they see our garden.”

To plant a garden, they say, is to believe in tomorrow. And looking around, I believe.