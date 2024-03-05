More Questions for Treasure Island District IV

Elections are creeping up quickly in Pinellas County. With a few weeks until Mar. 19, The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Treasure Island candidates Richard Harris and Arden Dickey. We asked them about their candidacy and backgrounds, and what they hope to achieve if elected.

How Long Have You Lived in Treasure Island?

Richard Harris: 37 years.

Arden Dickey: My family moved to Florida in 1962. I’ve lived in Florida ever since. From 1978 on, I spent every Memorial Day, July Fourth, and Labor Day weekends in Treasure Island. My wife and I bought a condo on Sunset Beach in 2007. We bought our current house on Blind Pass Drive in 2012. It became our primary residence in 2016.

Why Are You Running for Treasure Island District IV?

Harris: I want to improve our infrastructure, stop the waste of taxpayer money, and make sure we have efficient beach renourishment and responsible development. Promoting safety and maintenance of our parks, and amending Ordinance 2022-16 that currently allows motorized vehicles on sidewalks.

Dickey: I care very much about the quality of life we have here. Now that I am retired, I have the time, energy, passion and financial expertise to dedicate to the City and to our residents to ensure that Treasure Island always maintains its unique character and charm.

What Other Public Service Experiences Do You Have?

Harris: I’ve spent 10 years on the planning and zoning board, with five years as the chairman. The same span of time for the Local Planning Agency. I’ve been on the Code Enforcement Board for 12 years, with the last six as the chairman. I’m a member of the Sunset Beach Community Association Board for five years, serving as the president, vice president, and treasurer in that time. I coordinated the placement of 50+ memorial benches in the city.

Dickey: I have been a volunteer ombudsman director for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) for 31 years, helping National Guard troops and military reservists when they have problems with their civilian employers. I served on the Broward Community College Foundation Board for many years as the chair of the Funds Allocation committee. And I did volunteer work with United Way of Miami-Dade County for many years as well. More recently, I have been an active member of the Sunset Beach Community Association since 2020.

What Do You Love Most About How the City Operates?

Harris: We have really good basic services. The roads and sewers work well. Each district is represented in the commission.

Dickey: I believe the Mayor and the Commission try very hard to be transparent in their actions. I believe the City does a good job, via their website, of keeping residents informed about city projects, upcoming events and meetings. I believe City staff are accessible and responsive. And I think our current City commissioner for District 4, Beth Wetzel, does a very good job of communicating with residents about upcoming meetings and the agenda items for those meetings. If, elected, I intend to continue with Beth’s methods of keeping our residents informed and engaged.

What Would You Like To Change About How the City Functions?

Harris: The main thing to focus on is what makes Treasure Island great: our beaches. We need to monitor the beaches regularly, and have a program to make sure we don’t lose our beach. This means regularly renourishing the beach and make an emergency plan for hurricanes. Idalia was terrible for us. Pinellas County rebuilt it, and then December storms ruined that.

Dickey: I would like to see the process for resident speakers at the City Commission meetings change. Currently, a resident is given five minutes to speak out on non-agenda items. Frequently, residents ask questions to the Commission, which often go unanswered. I would like to see the City Commissioners or City staff answer those questions as they are asked in real time, unless they require further research. In those cases, I would like to see the answers to those questions published in the minutes of the meetings or some other public forum.

Moreover, I would like to see the City use consultants less frequently, and ask for volunteer help from our residents, many of whom have expertise in the very areas which the City is using the services of consultants.

