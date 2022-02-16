More Talk with Gulfport Pet Mayor Candidates

by

A grey cat sitting like people, manspreading his hind legs
Moses wants to be Gulfport’s next pet mayor.
Bobby Yonder

You can tell a lot about a Gulfport Pet Mayor candidate by their slogan. Here’s three. 

A black chicken in a tutu
Lima is a silkie chicken with lots of feathers and little controversy.
Abby Baker 

Lima

Lima is a yearling silkie chicken (and the only feathered candidate.) She’s a glutton for watermelon and an enemy of the squirrels who scavenge her lawn. 

“If you give two clucks about Gulfport, vote Lima for pet mayor.” 

A brown dog in a headband
Sadie sweetheart.
Vicki Couch 

Sadie 

11-year-old Sadie couldn’t be more chill if she tried. She walks, sniffs, and wags her tail around Gulfport in search of treats. She’s also a headgear model. 

“All is well!”

A black cat
Obsidian contemplates hairballs.
Alex Anniballi 

Obsidian 

Obsidian, or as friends call him, Sid, is a New Yorker at heart. He was adopted from a small shelter in upstate New York and has since spent his senior days eating bell peppers and high-fiving for treats. 

“Obsidian’s the best cat in HISStory!”

A brown and black dog panting
Bucky’s all smiles.
Melissa Zodda 

Bucky

If you’ve visited the Gulfport History Museum, chances are you’ve met Bucky. He’s a 10-year-old Catahoula who greets museum visitors every Thursday and Saturday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. When he’s not wagging hello, he’s sleeping on a nice cold floor. Any floor.

“The Buck stops here.” 

Each vote costs $1 and proceeds benefit the Gulfport Historical Society and SPCA Tampa Bay. The Gulfport Historical Society will announce the winner at Gulfport’s Get Rescued on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Vote at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org/gulfports-pet-mayor, at North End Taphouse, Stella’s, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Paw Paw’s, or the Gulfport Public Library.

by Abby Baker

