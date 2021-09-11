More Vaccination Events in St. Pete

According to the CDC and Pinellas officials, COVID-19 vaccines are the single most effective weapon against the virus. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, there are a number of pop-up events in St. Pete where you can get your free shot.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. If your business would like DOH-Pinellas to set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, fill out a form here, and they will contact

you.

The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and older; it is under emergency

authorization for those 12 to 15. Outreach events are open to the public without an appointment.

DOH-Pinellas offers a $20 food voucher to those who get vaccinated at these events:

Monday, September 13: Northside Hospital Medical Office Plaza, 6006 49th St. N.,

2nd Floor, St. Petersburg. 1-4 p.m. (Pfizer vaccines only; must be 18 years of

age or older.)

Thursday, September 16: Outdoor vaccinations at the 200 Central Ave. Plaza, St.

Petersburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting)

Thursday, September 16: Third Tuesday on the Deuces, 833 22nd St. S., Suite A, St.

Petersburg. 6-10 p.m.

Find more vaccination sites near you at vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233.

