More Vaccination Events in St. Pete

by

A close up photo of a group of clear vials of COVID-19 vaccines on a blue table.
Image via Pixabay.

According to the CDC and Pinellas officials, COVID-19 vaccines are the single most effective weapon against the virus. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, there are a number of pop-up events in St. Pete where you can get your free shot.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. If your business would like DOH-Pinellas to set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, fill out a form here, and they will contact
you.

The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and older; it is under emergency
authorization for those 12 to 15. Outreach events are open to the public without an appointment.

DOH-Pinellas offers a $20 food voucher to those who get vaccinated at these events:

Monday, September 13: Northside Hospital Medical Office Plaza, 6006 49th St. N.,
2nd Floor, St. Petersburg. 1-4 p.m. (Pfizer vaccines only; must be 18 years of
age or older.)

Thursday, September 16: Outdoor vaccinations at the 200 Central Ave. Plaza, St.
Petersburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting)

Thursday, September 16: Third Tuesday on the Deuces, 833 22nd St. S., Suite A, St.
Petersburg. 6-10 p.m.

Find more vaccination sites near you at vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: