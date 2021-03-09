More Vaccine Appointments For Seniors

Beginning Monday, March 8, more COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for Pinellas County seniors.

By next week, the age for eligibility will be lowered from 65 to 60.

“As the State of Florida is poised to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more age groups next week, now is the time for Pinellas seniors 65 and up to get their appointment,” David Connor, Pinellas County Marketing & Public Information Manager, said in a press release Monday, March 8.

With vaccine eligibility opening comes more appointments, more staffing.

“What I can tell right now is that there are more appointments available in the next 10 days that I can reasonably count,” Connor said. “They go by availability, and that availability is going up.”

Numbers Talk

More than 172,000 people have received at least one vaccination shot in Pinellas County since the vaccine was released.

Already, a whopping 50 percent of the 65-and-up population have been vaccinated.

“The priority groups are any full time or seasonal resident 65 and older, sworn law enforcement or teachers 50 and older, and health care workers of any age,” Connor said. “The governor is lowering the age group to 60 and older, but those previous groups can still register.”

Make an appointment through the CDR Maguire Patient Portal at PatientPortalFL.com or by calling 844-770-8548. Find more information here, and CDC vaccine safety and monitoring information here.