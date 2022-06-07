Morean’s ‘Fresh Squeezed’ Brings New Juice

Pour yourself a fresh perspective, Fresh Squeezed 6: Emerging Artists in Florida, returns for its sixth year.

If you’ve yet to hear about the six featured artists in the St. Petersburg’s Morean Art Center exhibit, you’re probably not alone.

Each year, the Morean selects a Florida creators who have yet to exhibit their work in a non-student solo show. This year, more than 150 artists applied, Morean Chief Curator Amanda Cooper told The Gabber.

“The Morean is often an organic space for artists who want to go on and show in museums, and we created Fresh Squeezed in 2016 as a way to do that intentionally,” Cooper, who has held her curator position since 1999, said.

This year’s lineup includes Eugene Agyei (Gainesville), Macy Higgins (Tampa), Morgan Janssen (Sarasota), Lauren Mann (Clearwater), Sam McCoy (Tallahassee), and Sheherazade Thenard (Orlando).

How do they narrow submissions down to only six artists?

“It’s not easy,” Cooper said. “We narrow it down to 20, and then meet again and narrow it down to five or six artists. It’s hard, but we look forward to getting a finger on the pulse of new art.”

Lauren Mann, a 22-year-old recent Bachelor of Fine Arts grad from the University of Florida, was thrilled to learn her submission of quarantine-inspired paintings made the cut.

“I created them during the time of COVID-19, when I was grappling with isolation. My work deals with some not-so-happy topics in bright colors,” Mann said. “Cutting my hair, eating. You see the look on my face and know the things I went through.

Mann’s paintings are shown alongside work in other mediums, including photography by Tampa artist Macy Higgins and sculpture work from Morgan Janssen.

According to Cooper, many Fresh Squeezed alumni accomplish notable things in the art world after their Morean debut.

Matthew Cicanese was named as one of Forbes Magazine’s”30 Under 30″ in 2021. The same year, Lauren Mitchell was featured in the Orlando Museum of Art “The Florida Prize in Contemporary Art” exhibition.

“We hope to show new artists the ropes,” Cooper said.

Fresh Squeezed, at the Morean Arts Center [719 Central Ave., St Pete], runs through June 23.

Fresh Squeezed 6 Gallery Talk Thursday, June 9. 6 p.m. Register.