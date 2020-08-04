Mosquitoes Are the Worst

Does it seem like the mosquitoes are worse this summer? According to the county, many residents agree. And with the heart of the rainy season upon us, the situation probably isn’t getting better.

Now you can find out about the buggy challenges we’re facing this summer, and what you can do to keep those uninvited guests at bay. Ever wondered if mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19? Get answers to that and more, Friday, August 7, at 12:30 p.m., at a county Facebook Live event on ‘skeets.

Residents can submit questions for Mosquito Control Education Outreach Specialist Alissa Berro, Mosquito Control Operations Manager Glen-Paul Edson and Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County environmental epidemiologist Rachel Janssen Ilic. Tune in at facebook.com/PinellasCountyNews/live.

According to the county, despite average mosquito populations this season, they have seen a big rise in service requests compared to 2019. It’s possible that more folks at home means more folks are noticing the mosquitoes around their house. Residents having mosquito issues at home or their neighborhoods can call the county to schedule service: 727-464-7503.