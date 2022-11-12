Most Pinellas Election Results Same as Florida

Vote results in Pinellas County mirrored the state as a whole in many races in the 2022 general election.

While the margin of victory may have been slightly different in some races, the winner in Pinellas was the same as the overall winner in every congressional, statewide and legislative race.

That means Marco Rubio won another term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Val Demings; Anna Paulina Luna prevailed over Eric Lynn in the 13th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives; and Kathy Castor beat James Judge in the 14th Congressional District. Castor is the only Democrat out of those three winners.

Republicans swept the gubernatorial and cabinet races in the county and across the state. Ron DeSantis won by 11 points over Charlie Crist in Pinellas, a handy margin in itself but less than the governor’s 20-point lead in his quest for a second term.

Ashley remains Florida’s attorney general with her win over Aramis Ayala, also by double-digit margins locally and statewide. Jimmy Patronis won another term as chief financial officer over Adam Hattersley, and Wilson Simpson was re-elected as agriculture commissioner in a race against Naomi Blemur.

Bruce Bartlett defeated Allison Miller in the race for state attorney for the 6th Judicial Circuit. Results in races for State Senate included Darryl Rouson over Christina Paylan in District 16, Nick DiCeglie over Eunic Ortiz in District 18, and Ed Hooper over Amaro Lionheart in District 21.

State House race results included Kim Berfield over Bernie Fensterwald in District 58, Berny Jacques over Dawn Douglas in District 59, Lindsay Cross over Audrey Henson in District 60, Linda Chaney over Janet Warwick in District 61, and Michele Raymer over Jeremy Brown in District 62.

Rouson, Cross, and Raymer are Democrats; all of the other legislative winners are Republicans.

Pat Gerard’s goal of a third term on the Board of County Commissioners was not realized, as she lost to Brian Scott by a margin of 54 to 46 percent in another instance of a Republican defeating a Democrat.

The two new faces on the Pinellas County School Board will be Dawn Peters and Stephanie Meyer. Peters defeated Keesha Benson while Meyer held off a challenge from Brian Martin.

All justices on the county ballot were retained with yes votes: Charles Canady, John Couriel, Jamie Grosshans, Jorge Labarga, and Ricky Polston. The same goes for all judges on the ballot: Patricia Kelly, Nelly Khouzam, Suzanne Labrit, Matt Lucas, Robert Morris, Stevan Northcutt, John Stargel, and Craig Villanti.

Della Cope defeated Megan Roach by 18 points in the race for County Judge Group 1.

Both charter amendments in Madeira Beach passed by landslides, and in St. Petersburg the yes votes won the day with regard to both charter amendments and both referendum questions. Both charter amendments in Treasure Island passed, as did the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District referendum question.

Find detailed election results at votepinellas.com.