Mother’s Day Brunch by the Beach

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, here are a couple of beach locations hosting Mother’s Day brunches and events.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Starting in St. Pete Beach, families can celebrate moms at The Dewey Beach Bar & Grill, Don CeSar, and TradeWinds Island Resort.

Dewey Beach Bar & Grill

The Dewey Beach Bar & Grill has availability from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for groups of three to 20. Parties will receive shareable appetizers and dessert. Individual guests have the choice of typical breakfast and lunch items for the main course. Children have different main course options.

Brunch reservations are $69 per person and $35 per child. This does not include drinks, tax, and tip.

The Dewey Beach Bar & Grill, 109 Eighth Ave., St. Pete Beach. 727-228-1000, resy.com.

Don CeSar

Hosted in the hotel’s King Charles Ballroom, Don CeSar offers a special brunch buffet for parties up to 26 people. Brunch availability ranges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The buffet menu includes appetizers, made-to-order breakfast items, charcuterie, hot meats, and kid’s food options. Reservations are $150 per person and $50 per child. Children 5 and younger eat for free.

The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 844-338-1501, doncesar.com.

TradeWinds Island Resort

The TradeWinds Island Resort has three Mother’s Day dining options for families to celebrate. Locations include the Grand Palm Colonnade, RumFish Grill, and Palm Court Italian Grill.

Grand Palm Colonnade

The lobby opens up to the Grand Palm Colonnade, which will host a Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Reservation time slots are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for groups upwards of 11 people.

This brunch will have small appetizers, breakfast options, pastries, salads, entrées with sides, and various desserts. Additionally, a “Chef’s Table” will feature pho. Pho has rice noodles, jalapeño, lime, Thai basil, bean sprouts, hoisin, scallions with the choice of shaved beef, chicken or sea scallops.

For Grand Palm Colonnade, reservations are $86 per person, $73 for individuals 60 years and older, and $33.75 for children ages 3 to 10 years old. Children 3 years old and younger eat for free.

RumFish Grill

The RumFish Grill will open for lunch and dinner from noon to 10 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Along with the regular menu, there are two special additions and a special dessert item.

Guests can order “lobster crusted halibut with herbed risotto, roasted broccolini, and saffron cream.” Additionally, “grilled New Zealand rack of lamb with crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted cauliflower, and mint pesto” will be available. For dessert, the menu features a lavender Crème Brulée.

The restaurant encourages reservations for the holiday.

Palm Court Italian Grill

If a Mother’s Day brunch isn’t in the cards for Sunday, Palm Court Italian Grill offers an evening dining experience.

The regular menu will be available, but the restaurant will offer two special entrée additions. First, guests can order a “petit grilled beef tenderloin (6 oz.) Oscar with lump crab, beurre blanc with roasted asparagus and mashed Yukon gold potato.” Another option will be the “grilled swordfish with shrimp, sherry lobster sauce and linguine tossed with asparagus tips.”

The restaurant encourages reservations for the holiday.

TradeWinds Island Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 800- 249-1667.

Caddy’s Mother’s Day Brunch

Moving north to Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, and Indian Shores, Caddy’s has Mother’s Day specials at multiple locations.

Caddy’s has a laid back approach to the holiday. Moms will receive a free mimosa or glass of champagne. At the specified locations, moms can enjoy a special breakfast, a free drink, and a chance to win a gift basket. Caddy’s encourages reservations for the morning.

In Treasure Island, Caddy’s offers a small breakfast menu, a free drink, and a gift basket giveaway from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 727-360-4993, eventbrite.com.

In Madeira Beach and Indian Shores, Caddy’s offers a brunch menu, $20 bottomless mimosas, $5 margaritas, bloody marys, and mimosas. This location also offers the free drink special and the gift basket giveaway. These discounts are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-308-7888, opentable.com.

Caddy’s Indian Shores, 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 727-595-3172, eventbrite.com.

Clearwater Beach

At the northern end of the beaches, families can celebrate moms at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort as well as the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort

The Hyatt Regency hosts a Mother’s Day brunch at SHOR American Seafood Grill. This buffet-style menu will feature breakfast favorites, entrée selections, and homemade desserts. This Mother’s Day menu also will include bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and other specialty cocktails.

Guests can eat any time between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with reservations of up to 20 people. The brunch is $75 per person and $25 per child.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort, 301 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-476-5897, opentable.com.

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort

The JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort will offer multiple Mother’s Day experiences for moms and their families, such as brunch and a jewelry station.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the JW Marriott’s Latitude 28° will host a Mother’s Day brunch featuring an array of brunch favorites and specials. Items include seafood dishes, pancakes, meats, smoothies, and desserts. Brunch reservations are $70 per person and $40 per child under the age of 12.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the resort will have a pop-up permanent jewelry station with LINK x LOU. Appointments are encouraged for moms looking for new shiny bracelets.

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort, 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-677-6000.

