Motorcyclist Killed in Afternoon Crash in St. Pete

A motorcyclist was killed in a St. Petersburg crash Dec. 17. Photo via SPPD.

A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The deadly Dec. 17 crash occurred at 2 p.m. at 5th Avenue North and 31st Street North.

According to St. Petersburg police, a black Infinity Q50 made a left turn at the intersection and crashed into a motorcycle operated by Patrick Cauley, 65.

Cauley, who lives in St. Petersburg, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and padded jacket and was transported from the scene to Bayfront Health hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and police are investigating the incident.

