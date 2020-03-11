Multi-year Improvements to Begin on SPB

Construction related to multi-year sanitary sewer improvements along with the undergrounding of electrical and telecommunications lines will begin this summer and continue through early 2022 according to details approved at recent meetings of the St. Pete Beach Commission.

At their January 14 regular meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a bid from Metro Equipment Service, Inc. of Miami for $15,625,225 relating to sanitary sewer capacity improvements that include: the installation of approximately 15,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer force main; the installation of four new lift stations along Gulf Boulevard and the Gulf Winds/Boca Ciega Drive corridor; improvements to roadways such as new curbs and gutters; and resolving utility conflicts in sidewalk areas. Construction begins in July 2020 and is scheduled for completion in January 2022.

The installation and distribution of underground utilities for power and communications lines in addition to new LED street lights along both sides of Gulf Boulevard will be split into two phases.

Phase 1 will be from April 2020 to April 2021 and will include 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue then 58th Avenue to 75th Avenue. Phase II, pending additional county funding approval from Penny for Pinellas monies, will include 37th Avenue to 58th Avenue.

For more information about the dates and geographic locations of underground projects, visit stpetebeach.org/images/stories/construction/forum_02132020.pdf.

Also at the January 14 meeting, commissioners approved the purchase 1,000 digitally printed one-inch wide lapel pins from National Custom Insignia, Inc. depicting the new city logo for a total cost of $1,230.

Fishing Pier Report Funded

At their regular January 28 meeting, commissioners awarded $35,882 to Cardno Engineering to conduct a study of the 1st Avenue St. Pete Beach Fishing Pier to identify five alternatives for its repair or replacement. According to city documents, a June 2019 inspection found the pier to be in “critical condition” that resulted in its closing.

Hotel Zamora Expansion Approved

In a special meeting on January 14, commissioners considered and approved a conditional use permit and related ordinance regarding the expansion of the Hotel Zamora, 3701-3751 Gulf Boulevard, from 50 to 64 total temporary lodging units.

One contentious point for residents located nearby the east or west sides of the hotel were the decibel sound levels and hours of operation regarding amplified music and delivery trucks.

“I’d love to thank the parties working together,” said Mayor Alan Johnson. “It’s the way it ought to work. Maybe everybody doesn’t get everything they want but at least we come away with something we can live with.”

Street Closures Approved

On February 25, to celebrate the completion of the renovation at the Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church, commissioners approved the closure of 16th Avenue from Pass-a-Grille Way to Gulf Way on Sunday, March 29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event begins after mass ends at 11:15 a.m. and is open to the community. It will include music, kids activities, food and games.

For a Corpus Christi procession hosted by the St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., commissioners approved the closures of 82nd and 84th avenues from Blind Pass to Gulf Boulevard, and Gulf Boulevard between 82nd and 84th avenues in addition to the far west southbound land of Blind Pass. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will manage the street ends to allow residents to access their homes during the closure times.