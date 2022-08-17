Multiple Volunteer Opportunities on Gulf Beaches this Saturday, Aug. 20

A hand holding two scallops in the foreground with a boat in the water in the background that reads "Tampa Bay Watch" on the side.
In this case, scallops are friends, not food. Come help count them this Saturday, Aug. 20.
Tampa Bay Watch

If you want to lend a helping hand in your community, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities on the Gulf beaches this weekend.

Saturday morning you can choose between planting sea oats on Treasure Island, helping clean up Madeira Beach, or counting scallops with Tampa Bay Watch in Tierra Verde.

Most of these opportunities begin early in the morning, but how else will you beat Florida’s August heat?

For additional details on the volunteer opportunities mentioned here, check out the links to their events listings:

Treasure Island’s Annual Sea Oat Planting

Back to School Big Beach Clean Up

Tampa Bay Watch’s Great Bay Scallop Search

by Jen Ring

