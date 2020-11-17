Mural Artists SHINE through the Storm

Despite a visit from Tropical Storm Eta on Wednesday, SHINE Mural Festival artists completed their works by Saturday, November 14 right on schedule. This year’s festival was in partnership with PangeaSeed Foundation’s Sea Walls: Artist for Oceans. Some muralists worked deep into the night to finish their projects, such as rising young St. Petersburg artist Jabari Reed, also known as iBOMS. He added 1500 hand set rhinestones to his mural depicting the dangers of harmful red algae blooms, located at the Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Avenue, in St. Petersburg. Find more, including an interactive app for all the murals, at stpeteartsalliance.org/shine-mural-festival.