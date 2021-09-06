Mural Brings Turtle Power to Treasure Island

Taylor Smith painted her first mural when she was just 7 – a white bunny and a picket fence on her aunt’s shed. Smith has come a long way since then, having just finished a turtle mural in Rosselli Park at 11950 2nd St. E. in Treasure Island.

When officials at the City of Treasure Island put out a request for proposals for murals on the concession stand in Rosselli Park, they wanted something to highlight the environment. Smith felt she was the right person for the job.

“I love to paint nature and animals and highlight the beauty of nature, so I thought it was a perfect project,” Smith said. “I’ve always loved art and painting and drawing.”

Smith graduated college in 2017 and moved from Atlanta to Florida where she started her own business, Dreamweaver Designs, an outlet specializing in murals and 3D art. During one of her college art classes, she took a murals workshop to hone and further expand her skills.

“I kind of just fell in love after that. I got into doing a lot of festival work and festival production doing murals for events. That’s kind of how I got my foot in the door,” Smith said.

She pitched the idea of a turtle swimming through the deep blue ocean surrounded by fish and seaweed to Treasure Island and sat in on the board meeting when they cast a unanimous vote to pick her design.

“They really loved the turtle, and I was really excited to be able to execute it for them,” Smith said. “It’s facing the children’s playground. I wanted to kind of acknowledge that in the design, so it’s very colorful and the colors kind of accentuate the playground and the whole environment. I hope people feel inspired and capable of going after their dreams. Kind of just diving in and not hesitating.”

Smith started painting the night of Monday, August 23 to draw out the darker blue and green hues. She completed the project on Saturday, August 28.

“The mural is meant to encourage environmental stewardship for sea turtles and all of ocean life, so it kind of has a lot of messages. People may interpret it as they wish,” Smith said. “I appreciate people appreciating the beauty of it.”

Find more of Smith’s work at dreamweaverdesignsart.com, fb.com/tayrdesign or @dreamweaver.designs on Instagram.

