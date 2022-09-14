These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday

In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.

Dr. Carter G Woodson African American Museum Visiting the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is always free, which is why you don’t need to reserve a ticket in advance for this one. The Woodson is currently showing the work of Haitian painter Patrick Noze. Visit on Museum Day for a chance to paint with the artist. 2240 9th Ave S. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. woodsonmuseum.org

The Florida Holocaust Museum You don’t need us to tell you that Holocaust education is important or that we’re lucky to have a Holocaust museum so close to home. One thing you may not know is that the Florida Holocaust Museum periodically hosts special exhibitions. This year they’re showing the artwork of Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak. Bak’s surrealistic paintings often feature candles in memory of lives lost during the Holocaust. 55 5th St. S. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. thefhm.org

Imagine Museum 2022 is the International Year of Glass, and Imagine Museum put out a call to Florida artists in celebration. Florida: In Transformation, on display at Imagine Museum through October 30, features 49 pieces submitted by 37 contemporary Florida glass artists, including St. Petersburg artists Dan Alexander, Lina Auste, Megan Beckler, Chuck Boux, and Sam Brewster. 1901 Central Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. imaginemuseum.com

The Dalí Museum This is your chance to see The Visit for free before it leaves the museum Oct. 30. The Visit showcases a collection of work by Uruguayan-Spanish artist Yamandú Canosa meant to serve as a dialog between Surrealism and contemporary art. In addition to several paintings, drawings, and photographs, the exhibition features an installation designed specifically for the museum. 1 Dalí Blvd. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. thedali.org

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West opened last weekend, and we highly recommend it. You can read our review and see opening night photos. 150 Central Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. thejamesmuseum.org

The Museum of Fine Arts If you haven’t been to the MFA in a while, Museum Day’s a great day to check it out. The permanent collection galleries look amazing after their 2020 renovation, and Gio Swaby’s Fresh Up is a must-see; read our review. Advance tickets aren’t required, but they’re still a good idea. 255 Beach Dr. NE. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. smithsonianmag.com

St. Petersburg Museum of History Revisit the St. Petersburg Museum of History in this, its 100th year, to check out the newly renovated Piers through the Years exhibition. 335 2nd Ave. NE. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. stpetemuseumofhistory.org