MY Foundation Donates Supplies to Students

by Cameron Healy

a child walking around a table with school supplies and five people standing behind the table.
The MY Foundation and the City of Gulfport received a total of 597 donated items from their Back-to-School Supplies Drive.
The City of Gulfport

On Aug. 14, Gulfport Mayor Emeritus Michael J. Yakes presented Gulfport Montessori Elementary students with school supplies donated to MY Foundation, led by Maddy Guenther (of O’Maddy’s and BoTiki fame). 

The “MY” in MY Foundation stands for Michael Yakes, who served Gulfport on city council and as mayor for more than two decades.

a student standing next to a table of school supplies with five people standing behind the table.
Gulfport Montessori Elementary students will receive school supplies donated to the MY Foundation.
The City of Gulfport

From Aug. 2-9, the City reported the drive received a total of 597 donated items. MY Foundation and the City of Gulfport had a gift registry of school supplies ranging from pencils to backpacks, water bottles, and uniforms.

The back-to-school supply drive intended to help local kids in need start their school year with new supplies.

