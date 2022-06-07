In our new gardening Q&A, expert Florida gardener Nano Riley helps you with your tough gardening questions. Send your turfgrass frustrations, tree problems, and questions about what to plant to garden@thegabber.com. Photos welcome, too.

Dear Nano,

I just moved to the area and want to fertilize my grass, but my neighbor told me I can’t fertilize after June 1. I’ve never heard of this – this doesn’t make sense. Surely my neighbor’s mistaken, right?

-New to Florida

Dear New,

Welcome to Florida, where gardening is different. Our rainy season is in full swing by the first of June, when hurricane season officially begins. That means we get huge downpours most every afternoon, and much of that rainwater fuels what’s called “non-point source” pollution, ending up in the bay, nearby rivers, lakes, and retention ponds. The nitrogen in lawn fertilizers carried along from your lawn (and everyone else’s) can cause harmful algae blooms. Excess nutrients consume all the oxygen in the water, threatening wildlife and leading to fish kills – an unpleasant, smelly mess. That’s why there’s a ban on using nitrogen fertilizers from June 1 through September; garden centers must pull these products from the shelves.

In Florida, 50% of municipal water is used on lawns….that’s about 900 million gallons daily

By the way: Lawns originated in medieval times when rulers cleared land around their castles to prevent sneak attacks. They became a feature among the wealthy, and in the post World War II suburban housing boom, everyone wanted one. By the 1980s, commercial lawn services proliferated. Many homeowners associations even required a certain amount of landscape be devoted to these useless plots of turf.

If you fancy a lawn, they’re quickly becoming unpopular in the face of climate change. Las Vegas recently made lawns illegal because they waste water in the ongoing Western drought. Despite the city’s shady streets and verdant lawns, it’s still in the Mojave Desert, and such greenery is as phony as a movie set. In Florida, 50% of municipal water is used on lawns….that’s about 900 million gallons daily.

Here in Florida, with its sandy soil, lawns are expensive and difficult to maintain, despite specially designed heat-tolerant grass, zoysia and Bermuda. Lawns are a monoculture, they don’t support native wildlife, and keeping them perfect is costly and often requires toxic chemicals. And watching landscapers firing up gas powered riding mowers for a 10 x10 patch of turf, is, well, ridiculous.

We’re a “fly by” state, where many migrating birds pause on their way south for the winter. Why not skip the large lawn for some carefree native plants, and enjoy the show?

