Dear Nano,

I’m a longtime Gulfport resident, and a Gabber follower. It’s good that now we have a special section in the paper dedicated to gardening. Very nice. A suggestion: Can you promote some kind of plant exchange? Maybe an evening at the Gulfport Senior Center, or at that park across the street? I myself have a couple of plants that are trying to get another place to live (they are tired of me, and I am tired of them… LOL).

Thanks,

–Ines de Azevedo

Dear Ines,

A plant exchange is a great idea, but there are a few caveats to follow for success. It’s important to know as much as possible about the plants you want to trade. That way you’re not foisting an invasive or troublesome plant on an unsuspecting gardener. For example, many plants grow well here, such as the colorful but problematic Brazilian pepper, brought to Florida in the 1800s as an ornamental. Birds love its bright red berries, but spread the seeds, so they rapidly take over natural areas, crowding out natives that feed many different species.

Other invasives are Melaleuca (punk trees) from Australia, introduced to South Florida in the early 1900s to dry up the swampy Everglades. Boy, has that backfired! With no natural enemies (e.g. insects, viruses) to control population, by 1993, Melaleuca colonized up to 20% of all natural land south of Lake Okeechobee, sucking up the native moisture rich muck and thwarting Everglades restoration.

But most plants brought to a swap will be smaller potted plants, shared from divisions or cuttings. Many gardeners find it helpful to know a plant’s origins, then duplicate those conditions. Tropical rainforest plants want rich, moist soil, so they enjoy frequent misting, while cacti and succulents prefer a dry, sunny location. Some gardeners look up weather conditions in a plant’s original home.

It’s also important to try to find the botanical name, because nicknames may refer to more than one plant. If you offer a plant, tell others what it likes, or didn’t like. And be sure the plants you swap are healthy and free of diseases or pesky varmints!

Remember, many plants you find at large big box stores often won’t grow well here, such as delphiniums…the gorgeous blue flowers are lovely in late winter, but they’re not perennial in our Zone 9-10. Other problems with greenhouse-grown plants make them finicky, so they may not thrive on your windowsill… it’s not your fault!

So if other Gulfport gardeners are interested in a plant swap, send us a note with your contact info so you can connect and find a suitable location! It’s a great way to enhance your collection.

–Nano

