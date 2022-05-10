National Audubon Society Has New Chapter at Eckerd

When Connor O’Brien arrived at Eckerd College in September of 2020, he was a lone birder without a flock. Now the sophomore is the co-president of one of the National Audubon Society’s newest chapters, the Ornithological Society of Eckerd College, founded in January 2021.

“I tried to start a birding club in high school, in downtown Seattle,” O’Brien tells me, as we’re perched by a brackish lagoon on campus. “But that didn’t get a lot of interest.” The idea finally took off after he bumped into another new student and avid birdwatcher, Trevor Clair, while searching for an alligator who had taken up residence on campus over the previous summer. “He had binoculars,” recalls O’Brien. “So, I kind of knew.”

For his part, Clair, the club’s other co-president, had been birding for years with a club in his hometown in Burlington, New Jersey. But he was impressed with the variety of species at Eckerd’s 188-acre waterfront campus. “On a walk around this pond alone,” he says, nodding over his shoulder, “we might see 30 species.”

And when you consider field trips? Vast possibilities. Birders can spot roughly 570 of the more than 1,100 bird species in North America in Florida.

The club regularly leads trips to Florida birding hot spots, some close by – Fort De Soto is a perennial favorite – and some as far as Lake Apopka.

“Accessibility is what we are all about, trying to create trips that are free or low-cost,” notes O’Brien. “There can be a lot of barriers to accessing birds,” especially for students with no equipment, no vehicles, or few spare funds.

“We get new people on every trip,” adds KT Thanner, the group’s treasurer, also a sophomore. A Maryland native, she was a relative novice when she joined the group last year. “I didn’t even know what a swamp sparrow was,” she confesses. But now, like O’Brien and Clair, she has an active and growing life list.

College students might seem a bit of a rare bird among birdwatchers.

“Whenever we go out,” notes Thanner, “we will run into people in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and they’ll say ‘oh, you must be the group from Eckerd’!”

A 2016 study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, however, found that as much as 13% of the U.S. population ages 16-24 engages in some form of birding (as compared to 24% of Americans aged 55+). And with the North American Bird Conservation Initiative estimating that one-third of American bird species need urgent conservation action, getting a new generation of Homo sapiens engaged is critical.

“Once you get into this hobby,” Clair says, “you tend to notice nature a lot more.”

“That’s the reason we created this club!” Thanner adds.

“Everyone,” O’Brien adds, “has a chance to do good for the world in their own small ways.”

Thoroughly impressed, I ask if there’s anything more I should know. O’Brien cocks his head toward a nearby tree. “There’s two blue jays behind you.”