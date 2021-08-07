Need Help with Rent?

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted everyone’s life, but it has been particularly hard on some renters. Those who need assistance, or are facing eviction, may be eligible for help.

The American Rescue Plan provides funds for Emergency Rental Assistance in Pinellas County. According to Representative Charlie Crist’s office, “That funding was made available for Pinellas renters on March 31 through the Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and millions of dollars in funds are still available for Pinellas renters experiencing financial hardship.”

You may qualify if you’ve lost your job or significant income due to the pandemic, you’re behind on rent payments or at risk of missing a rent payment, and you have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). Check your household’s AMI eligibility here.

Applications will be open until funds run out. Click here to learn more or to apply.

Federal rental and utility assistance is also available statewide through the Our Florida financial relief program.

Crist’s office also encourages residents struggling with rent to fill out a Pinellas COVID-19 Renter Survey.

