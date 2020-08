You can now apply for help with overdue rent, mortgage or utilities through Pinellas CARES by texting COVIDCARES to 898211. Pinellas residents need a signed form attesting job or income loss from COVID-19 and $10K or less in the bank. You can get up to $5K per household, including new bills, even if you previously received help.

