Need Help with Rent?

Some renters in Pinellas County are facing months of missed apartment and home payments due to a loss of income following the pandemic. For them, a county run rent relief program may be a solution.

Households that are 80% below the area median income can apply to the program beginning Wednesday, March 31.

The program is also available to individuals who qualify for unemployment or can prove a loss of income.

“Many residents have lost jobs or income since the pandemic began and are struggling to keep up with rent,” said Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to help keep families and those in need in their homes during this challenging time.”

The funds – some $21.4 million – come to Pinellas from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will cover missed payments, as well as up to 12 months of upcoming rent bills. County funds will go to the landlords of successful applicants.

Eligible residents can apply here.