Need Money for College?

A recent decline in applications to the the College Fund of Pinellas County has caused an increase in awarded money, and a reduction in application requirements.

That’s good news for Pinellas students looking for college funding.

“We understand that the financial pressures on today’s college students have never been greater,” said Fund President Britt Hart. “It’s reflected in the quantity of our scholarship applications and in the tough circumstances our applicants are sharing with us.”

Annual assistance per student increased from $1,000 to $1,200 annually. Currently just 57 Pinellas County residents receive benefits, totaling $49,880 for Fall 2020 – Spring 2021 school year.

“We’re trying to remain nimble in serving our students in the best ways we can,” Hart said.

Applicants previously required a high school grade point average of 3.0. The new minimum is 2.5.

Apply at collegefundpinellas.org. The deadline for applications is July 16, 2021.

