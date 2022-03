How I Met Neil Patrick Harris

Kayla Miller met Neil Patrick Harris at Pia’s Trattoria. We’re happy for her – and more than a little jealous.

For some NPH fans, this wasn’t a huge surprise.

The star posted from St. Petersburg’s Don Cesar Hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

From Harris’s Instagram: “Just got back from St. Petersburg, FL where we celebrated 3 Burtka birthdays: David’s sister, his father, and his step-mom. Stayed at the beautiful @thedoncesarhotel, aka The Pink Palace (yasss!).”