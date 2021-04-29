New Adam Fujita Mural Lights Up St. Pete

Brooklyn-based muralist Adam Fujita took a break from the concrete jungle in January to work on a private commission in St. Petersburg.

The San Francisco native couldn’t leave St. Petersburg without leaving his mark, so he reached out to SHINE with a request to paint one of his signature, neon-look murals in the city.

“I like the brightness of the neon,” Fujita said. “Humans love the shiny things.”

The permanent fixture, paired with electric orange drips on the sidewalk, glows on the side of Strive Nutrition at 2734 Central Ave.

“My process usually starts with current events and what’s happening in the world socially,” Fujita said. “I let that inform my work.”

Has he done any other neon murals in St. Petersburg?

“No,” Fujita said. “But I hope to one day.”

