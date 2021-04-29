New Adam Fujita Mural Lights Up St. Pete

by

A black mural on the side of a building with a neon-look heart and symbols spray painted on it.
Artist Adam Fujita is known for his neon murals in New York City, but in January the artist left his mark on Central St. Petersburg. Courtesy of Adam Fujita.

Brooklyn-based muralist Adam Fujita took a break from the concrete jungle in January to work on a private commission in St. Petersburg. 

The San Francisco native couldn’t leave St. Petersburg without leaving his mark, so he reached out to SHINE with a request to paint one of his signature, neon-look murals in the city. 

“I like the brightness of the neon,” Fujita said. “Humans love the shiny things.” 

The permanent fixture, paired with electric orange drips on the sidewalk, glows on the side of Strive Nutrition at 2734 Central Ave. 

“My process usually starts with current events and what’s happening in the world socially,” Fujita said. “I let that inform my work.”  

Has he done any other neon murals in St. Petersburg? 

“No,” Fujita said. “But I hope to one day.” 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: