Here are some new businesses on Pinellas beaches right now.

Something To Taco-Bout

Sunrise Tacos is new to St. Pete Beach. It is located where Gayle’s Diner used to be, at the corner of 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, across from the Bank of America building.

This is the same Sunrise Tacos as their sister location on Treasure Island. They specialize in breakfast and lunch tacos. The St. Pete Beach location serves is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have great coffee and dessert. Try the Tres Leches for just $4. Sunrise Tacos, 455 75th Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 727-494-5978; 250 107th Avenue, Treasure Island. 727-258-7007. sunrisetaco.com

You Get a Cabana, and You Get a Cabana…

The Cabana Club is a relatively new business with a warehouse at the old Tanglez salon, between the St. Pete Beach fire station and the Lemon Tree Spa on Gulf Boulevard. This mobile business specializes in setting up cabanas and beach umbrellas for beach-goers on beaches from Sarasota to Pass-a-Grille to St. Pete Beach to Indian Rocks (not on Madeira Beach). They will set up your beach day for you with cabanas, tents, Yeti coolers, chairs, and even insulated cups. When it’s time to go home, they will break everything down. No more dragging your own equipment to the beach. Just call them and they will do it for you! Plan your next beach-day or party for as few as two or as many as 20 or more people. 727-209-7964. cabanaclubfl.com or stpetebeachcabanarentals.com

Hair Me Out…

Babette’s Salty Strands has moved from the old Tanglez hair salon on St. Pete Beach. If you have been looking for Babette from Tanglez, you will find her at Zoey’s Salon at 7108 Central Avenue, just over the causeway from Treasure Island. 727-687-9764.

Want More Beach News?

Stay up to date on new businesses on Pinellas beaches and with other beach news – subscribe to The Barnacle Newsletter today! Our weekly newsletter puts beach news at your fingertips. Find news across south Pinellas, published daily, at thegabber.com. Every hurricane season, The Gabber Newspaper has practical tropical storm coverage for South Pinellas with no scare tactics or sensation – we just tell you what you need to know to get ready for any storms.