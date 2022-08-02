New Camera Will Put Gulfport on TV

Viewers of local television news will soon be able to see live pictures of Gulfport on the screen from the privacy of their own homes.

A resolution authorizing an agreement with Earth Networks Inc. for the placement of a weather camera at the casino was approved by the City Council at its July 19 regular meeting. There will be no cost to the city.

“This is pretty unique. We’ve tried to do this for several years,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “On your evening news or morning news during the weather report, they’ll show an area or community on the beaches. You will now have Gulfport on channel 10.”

The camera will be installed on the back side of the casino facing the bay, according to O’Reilly, and images will be televised on CBS 10 Tampa Bay.

A city staff report noted that Earth Networks conducted a site survey in early July. The company manufactures and deploys WeatherBug Weather Stations, each system being a weather sensor suite, a master control unit, a digital display, a communications device and a sensor shelter for collection, display and dissemination of realtime and historical data.

The Gulfport proposal includes the installation of one HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom camera, including all hardware and software to collect and report real-time digital camera images via the Internet. The agreement is for one year with automatic yearly extensions unless either party opts out.

Earth Networks will retain all rights to the design, cameras, hardware, software, ownership of the system, and the data generated by the system. The company is responsible for the installation and maintenance of the system.

When asked if the camera images will be accessible at all times, O’Reilly said he believes there will be a link on CBS 10 Tampa Bay’s website.