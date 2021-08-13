New Free COVID Testing Site in St. Pete

As Pinellas County continues to break daily COVID records with a positivity rate of more than 16%, county officials have opened a free, no-appointment testing site on 34th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

More than 2,800 people were tested in the first four days, according to the county. The site at the Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, will stay open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice, say officials.

“In its first four days, the site operated by CDR Maguire provided 2,848 tests to the public. Of those, 2,364 were rapid antigen tests and 484 were PCR tests,” the county stated in a release on Friday, August 13.

Testing is free, but visitors may be asked for health insurance information. Those without health insurance will not be turned away.

For more information about this site, call 1-800-232-0233.

There are also other COVID testing sites in the area, including at some CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics. Find a site near you here.

The Department of Health-Pinellas strongly encourages anyone who has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to get protected as soon as possible.

“Vaccination remains the most effective defense from COVID-19,” according to the county, and “are provided at no cost in many places in Pinellas without an appointment or a wait.”

Find a vaccine near you here or call 1-800-232-0233.

Like this: Like Loading...