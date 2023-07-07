New Gabber Stickers Available

Let’s be honest with ourselves… everyone loves stickers. We finally updated our Gabber sticker collection for you all to enjoy.

One of our new options include rainbow hands forming a heart with the words “We Say Gay” in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The other option is a flamingo friend reading our April issue featuring a black skimmer with its fuzzy chick for Florida’s nesting season.

Come get your stickers and slap them on your water bottle, your laptop, or your car. Send us photos to news@thegabber.com of where you decided to stick ‘em.

Our office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. We and the Gulfport Beach Bazaar have limited supply.

You won’t want to miss out on adding these two stickers to your collection.

Support your hyperlocal newspaper by grabbing one of these Gabber stickers. Stick them anywhere and everywhere.

Follow us on social media where you can see more Gabber sticker photos in the future.

