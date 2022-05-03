Summer Adventures Away From the Beach

Summer’s coming. And this summer, unlike the last two, we can actually go out and do things (maybe?)! That’s why it’s a good time to pick up a copy of local journalist Kristen Hare’s newest book, “100 Things to do in Tampa Bay Before You Die” (Reedy Press, 2022).

This glib little guide presents a veritable smorgasbord of leisure activities, from food and drink, to music, sports, and culture, and even includes 14 day-trips within easy range of Tampa Bay. Amusements range from free (walk along the new St. Pete Pier) to upscale (eat dessert in an old wine cask at Bern’s Steak House); family-oriented (climb the Sky Trail Ropes Course at MOSI) to adults only (sample local vintages at a Florida winery); and delightfully stationary (high tea at the Chattaway) to exhilaratingly mobile (hop on a water bike and pedal through Tampa’s Channelside district).

Each entry is presented with a brief but colorful description and relevant street and web addresses for navigating your next excursion. A highlight is the occasional pro-adventurer tips sprinkled through the listings. For instance, after you have enjoyed a relaxing soak at the elegant Safety Harbor Spa, Hare advises, be sure to pause and enjoy some additional Safety Harbor sights: the ancient dignity of the giant Baranoff Oak and the eclectic charm of the Whimzey Land house, with its famous art installation made entirely of … bowling balls(?!).

A major oversight, in this reviewer’s opinion, is the utter lack of beach- and Gulfport-related amusements and wonders, although it does have some beach things to do (Hare mentions watching the sunrise and getting brunch at the Seahorse on Pass-a-Grille, although I think there’s lots more to do than that!). Call me provincial, but I think dinner at Pia’s, a paddle through Clam Bayou and along Boca Ciega Bay, a trip to Suntan Arts Center, or a stroll through our First Friday Art Walk rank among the most splendid experiences the Bay Area has to offer – and that’s before you factor in one-of-a-kind events like our ReadOut Festival of Lesbian Literature, Gulfport Get Rescued, Art in the Yard, or the many others we’re blessed with. Maybe I should write a guidebook.

Even so, “100 Things” is a fun and, at times, funny read whose eclectic nature hints at the surprising diversity of Tampa Bay’s histories, cultures, industries, and ecosystems, all there for the exploring. Where else in the world could you take a sunrise walk on Bayshore Boulevard’s “world’s longest sidewalk,” brunch on delicious homemade Thai food along the Palm River, tour the International Independent Showmen’s Museum, and pick up some fresh stone crab claws for dinner at The Citrus Place – all in one (admittedly very long) day?

At the very least, this book might just encourage you to try doing something outside your comfort zone.