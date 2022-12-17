New Gulfport Drive-Thru Coffee Shop

A stock photo of a pot of coffee and a mug with the words "coffee" on it
Keep an eye out for the grand opening of the Annex Coffee House in Gulfport.
Welcome the Annex Coffee House to the Gulfport neighborhood.

This new, local coffee shop will have a quick and convenient drive-thru where they serve hot and iced coffee drinks with Kawha coffee. They plan to open at the beginning of 2023.

“Our mission is to provide locals with fast, reliable and delicious coffee, which will set the tone for their day,” the coffee shop said on an Instagram post.

They are also hiring! If you have any experience as a barista or hope to learn, this just might be the place for you.

Annex Coffee House, 5133 Gulfport Blvd South, Gulfport. Follow updates here. 

by Cameron Healy

