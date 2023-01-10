New Gulfport Pizzeria Getting Hot and Ready

Over the course of 2022, John McLachlan and his family prepared to open Gulfport’s latest family owned pizza spot, Slice of Gulfport. There are hopes of a grand opening by March of 2023.

In late October of 2021, McLachlan and his wife, Cassie McLachlan, moved to Gulfport from South Pasadena and they were struggling to find a local pizza shop near their new home. McLachlan recalls going to the convenience store in the plaza at 15th Avenue and 58th Street South and seeing that a vacant shop front – once the long-time home of local pizzeria Fazio’s – had a “for rent” sign in the window. McLachlan says he always dreamt of running his own restaurant, having worked in various establishments since the age of 14. He knew this was his calling – to bring a mom-and-pop pizzeria back to that empty space.

“We have some big shoes to fill, but we will try our best,” McLachlan said. “And we want to be your hometown local pizzeria you could always count on.”

Inside the red-and-yellow restaurant, the pizza ovens are ready to get blazing. McLachlan plans to launch an online menu within the next few months, jam-packed with options for everyone. Yes, everyone! He’s especially excited to prepare his cauliflower crust for all the gluten-free and vegan Gulfportians to try.

“Everything is made fresh, in-house. We make our own sauce, we make our dough, and the cheese comes from Wisconsin,” McLachlan explained.

As the McLachlans make finishing touches on the inside, keep your eye out for an “open” sign on the outside.

Slice of Gulfport, 1414 58th St. S., Gulfport.