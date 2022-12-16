New Habitat Housing Project in S. St. Pete

A new option for affordable housing is on the way in south St. Petersburg.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties broke ground Dec. 6 on a new project, in partnership with the City of St. Petersburg and Exact – Shell Dash LLC. The 10-unit townhome development is planned for the 16th Street business corridor bordering the Campbell Park neighborhood.

“The housing crisis that we’re in continues to really kind of amplify the challenges so many families are facing in our community. So today’s a good day,” said Habitat president/CEO Mike Sutton. “We’re able to put some shovels in the ground and really show this community in South Saint Petersburg that, you know, there’s a great project coming.”

The new development will be marketed solely to potential homeowners making less than 80% of the area median income and willing to participate in the Habitat for Humanity program. Each unit will be two stories, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a single-car garage. Construction is slated to be completed by Q3 of 2024.

Habitat homes are sold at no profit and no interest to households who do not qualify for a traditional mortgage. The program prepares homeowner partners to be successful through an education curriculum of 32 classes, from budgeting to home maintenance.

“When you’ve got that intentionality and when you have public private partnerships like we have here, you can make a substantial impact on affordable housing,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. “We have several projects in this corridor, in this area with Habitat that will, for the first time, bring home-ownership opportunities to folks that have been excluded from that for years.”

“Exact partners and architects are excited about our partnership with the City of St. Petersburg and Habitat for Humanity,” said developer Bob Mayer. “It has been a long time coming to provide this affordable new housing to the south side of St. Petersburg. This truly is a public, private, and nonprofit partnership model for getting affordable housing to the people of St. Petersburg.”

City officials touted a unique partnership that brings together Habitat’s expertise in affordable homeownership, the Shell Dash team’s development experience, and DuCon’s residential construction capabilities “to execute on the city’s vision of building housing opportunities for all.”

These homes, just blocks away from the historic Gas Plant District, will have a maximum purchase price less than half the cost of other new construction in the area, according to officials.

For more information, visit habitatpwp.org/shelldash.






