New Housing for Everyone Grant Awarded To CASA Pinellas

Did you know domestic violence is the number one cause of homelessness in mothers and their children? Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA) Pinellas actively works to change that, with help from TD Charitable Foundation’s Housing for Everyone grant.

The TD Charitable Foundation awarded CASA $175,000 to support its robust community-based housing program. This program includes emergency shelter, rapid re-housing, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing.

What is the Housing for Everyone Grant?

Since 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program awarded more than $49 million to support more than 550 affordable housing initiatives.

In May 2004, TD Charitable Foundation awarded a total of $7 million to 37 nonprofits across the bank’s Maine to Florida footprint. This includes nonprofits in Michigan through the 18th annual Housing for Everyone grant program.

Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support independent living for marginalized community members. And these people experience homelessness and face conditions that make it difficult to maintain a stable home without additional help.

Housing for Everyone Grant for CASA

Last year, CASA rehoused 636 survivors. TD’s $175,000 grant will allow them to help more locally.

Seven years ago, CASA only had one housing option; that’s now grown to eight. The Housing for Everyone grant will support the addition of more housing options.

Lariana Forsythe, CEO of CASA, said this financial support will allow them to grow their housing inventory and help more people.

“Everyone knows that there is a tremendous lack of affordable housing and when you layer in the complexities in domestic violence situations, this grant increases our capacity to house survivors. We now offer eight different housing programs (funded by HUD or the City of St. Petersburg). With this grant, we can make capital improvements so more housing is ready for move-in.”

What is CASA?

CASA is a certified domestic violence center serving Pinellas and Marion Counties. That means the organization provides free confidential services to adults, children, and pets affected by domestic violence. Their advocates recognize each person’s situation and needs are unique. If someone needs immediate assistance, CASA advocates can help with multiple services. These services include legal support, help with shelter, food, transportation, childcare and more all under one roof.

“CASA has implemented the Family Justice Center, the only one in the state of Florida and this center co-locates resources from agencies and services that provide that support and deal with domestic violence survivors, all one site,” Forsythe said. “Women can come in with their children and childcare is provided while they discuss their case with a CASA advocate. We answer questions about working with the police, immigration, legal issues, health care and try to help them find or keep their job during while dealing with getting away from their abuser safely.”

Domestic violence does not discriminate; it does not know color or income.

“Shelter services are important. All survivors need advocates and help figuring out the complexities of their situation. All of our services are free, including legal, and it’s not based on income; many abusers deprive women of access to their paycheck, bank account or their home; some have ruined their credit. We help create highly individualized hope program for each woman, and everything is confidential,” said Forsythe.

CASA opened in 1977 and is the official 501(c)(3) domestic violence center based in Pinellas County. Forsythe joined CASA in 2017 after 20 years of nonprofit experience. During her tenure, CASA received various national and local accolades for its innovative services and programs. Most notably, CASA launched Florida’s only Family Justice Center in 2022. She also serves as the founding board member for the Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence. This is Florida’s state-wide resource center for domestic violence.

Here’s How To Help CASA

Finally, a plea from CASA: “Please visit the website to sign up for our newsletter and events, and if you want to volunteer or make a donation, all the information is there. In October, we’ll do our annual Scavenger Hunt fundraiser. We are one of the largest programs in the county, and thanks to TD Bank, we will better be able to serve our applicants.”

The Gulfport Clothing Swap has donated to CASA. In addition, anyone can bring their donations of gently used clothes, furniture, and household items to CASA’s Thrift Boutique. CASA sells these items and used the money to fund its programs.

