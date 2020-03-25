New Lights at Wood Ibis Park

Contractors for Duke Energy recently installed 11 new light poles and fixtures at Wood Ibis Park located at 58th Street South and 28th Avenue South. The lights span an area from entrance to entrance along the 58th Street South side of the park and they complete a multi-year LED lighting project, said Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls. A total of about 20 lights are rented from and maintained by Duke Energy and they are operated automatically by a photocell from dusk to dawn, he said. Pictured from left are Adam Jones, Jose Roberto and Dustin Thompson. The trio precisely hand dug the needed holes in the hard ground using a post-hole digger, a rock bar and a shovel. The park is open from 4 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.