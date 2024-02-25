With less than a month left, voters across Pinellas County are gearing up for elections. On Mar. 19, residents of Madeira Beach will hit the polls and fill out their ballots. When it comes to the City Commission, there isn’t a race. Both David Tagliarini (District 1) and Ray Kerr (District 2) were the only candidates to apply during the qualifying period. Both incumbents will be sworn into office at the Board of Commissioners Special Meeting on Mar. 27 at 5:30 p.m. This starts a new two-year term for each of them.

Madeira Beach Charter Amendment

When it comes to the municipal elections, the important part is a new Madeira Beach charter amendment. This would amend Section 3.3(A) of the Charter to change the candidate qualifying period to the first full week in December. Currently, the qualifying period is the first two full weeks in December. If the charter amendment is approved, it will start for the qualifying period in December 2024, for the March 2025 election.

As elections come to a head, citizens need to know where to vote. For Precinct 415, vote at the Madeira Beach Municipal Building in the City Centre Room (300 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach).

For Precinct 301, vote at Calvary Church Seminole (6155 113th St., Seminole).

Both polling locations will be open on Mar. 19 from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 727-391-9951, ext. 231 or 232.

