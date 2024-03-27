New Member and Location: Gulfport Merchants Chamber Updates

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce (GMC) announced three big updates. Firstly, the GMC introduced Aimee Kosta as the new executive director of operations March 18. Second, the new welcome center on Gulfport Boulevard opened March 21. Finally, the fifth annual 2024 Gulfport Plein-Air Event: In Plein Sight.

Heather DeFazio, chair of the GMC, said she and the team expressed excitement for Kosta’s position with the GMC. Kosta officially starts April 1.

“Her passion for community development and proven track record of strategic leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and success,” DeFazio said.

Aimee Kosta, Executive Director of Operations

Kosta has experience in community engagement and strategic leadership, according to a GMC press release. Her position will allow her to bring an elevated dynamic to the GMC.

The Executive Director of Operations plans and implements new initiatives to support Gulfport businesses to grow the city’s economy. Kosta will be in charge of “development and execution of marketing and promotional campaigns to raise awareness of Gulfport’s vibrant business landscape,” according to the GMC.

“I have so many ideas,” Kosta said. “I’m excited to come up with new ideas and ways to bring small business information to the chamber and our members.”

She said she wants the GMC to be seen as an “active chamber” where small businesses can reach out and ask for help and resources instead of closing their shops.

Kosta will collaborate with business owners, community organizations, and government officials. This communication allows her to advocate for policies and programs benefiting Gulfport businesses. Along with this, she will manage membership services and engagement strategies to ensure GMC members.

“We are so glad to have Aimee back,” Vice Chair Stacey Purcell said. “I just know it’s gonna be nothing but good things. She has so much good energy.”

Kosta previously worked as the events coordinator, but stepped down from her position to focus on her business at the time. Unfortunately, As It Was Vintage closed, which led her to ease back into a position with the GMC.

“I’ll still be doing the events. I have some ideas for some stuff that hopefully we can start to integrate,” Kosta said. “I would love to take advantage of the other beautiful spaces we have in Gulfport. A lot happens on Beach Boulevard and for good reason. But there’s more Gulfport to be seen.”

In Plein Sight

The GMC celebrates the talents of Gulfportians and artists in the area with this annual plein air event.

In Plein Sight runs March 27 to April 3 for artists 18 years and older. Participants create captivating paintings inspired by the natural beauty of Gulfport.

Registered artists have four canvases they must complete before April 3. Each artist chose their painting locations and schedules in advance. Visitors can view the final paintings April 5 during the First Friday ArtWalk in the Village Courtyard (2908 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport).

“Come and support our local artists and see all the artwork and all the time they put into it,” Kosta said. “It really is a representation of everything that’s great about Gulfport. There’s a reason people love to come here. There’s a reason our artists love to paint it.”

Gulfport Merchants Chamber’s New Location

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce moved its welcome center from Beach Boulevard to Gulfport Boulevard in November. On March 21, the GMC held a mixer and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location.

This new 900-square-foot location is a major upgrade compared to the previous 300-square-foot welcome center. The space allows for more in-person engagement with its members.

A recent press release stated that this ceremonial event provided an “opportunity for members and guests to network, celebrate, and learn more about the GMC’s initiatives for the upcoming year.”

“We are proud to unveil our new location and look forward to showcasing the GMC’s commitment to supporting local businesses,” said DeFazio.

DeFazio and the GMC team invited people to join for the evening to celebrate the thrilling plans for the Gulfport business community.

Purcell said the ceremony was more like a meet-and-greet along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said they provided food, drinks, and music in the welcome center’s courtyard.

“We had a great turnout; it was packed,” said Purcell. “Our board members and some City council members came in there. Some people who don’t own a business yet but they’re thinking of having one were in there.”

The GMC said the welcome center will include “shared desk areas, access to printers and copiers, and a dedicated conference room for meetings and presentations.”

Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

