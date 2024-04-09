New Menu at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

The entire Tampa Bay area has become a Mecca for small-batch beer brewers. In fact, many independent breweries now distribute in cans and bottles to some Tampa Bay grocery stores. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery is a neighborhood favorite with a cult-like following.

Don’t be fooled by the laid-back exterior — inside is a beer haven with brews and bites for everyone. This beer bungalow serves their own label on draft, including many award-winning beers, along with wine and seltzer selections for those who aren’t fans of suds. But few local breweries put as much effort and creativity into their food selections as Gulfport Brewery.

Grinders at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery

As a chef, I love following the Brewery’s social media for the latest specials. They’re always creative and trend-setting, and you’re guaranteed a flavorful time. While the prices are bit steep compared to the rest of Gulfport, the menu features fun items like boiled peanuts, egg rolls, hot dogs, loaded tater tots, and flatbreads. There’s also a vegan menu with burritos, rice bowls, and decadent salads.

Be sure to bring Fido along. The dog menu for your four-legged friends includes grilled chicken, a hot dog, and a MilkBone. It’s like a puppy happy meal!

New to the menu this season are the grinders. They’re baked sub sandwiches loaded meats, cheeses and veggies that come in a variety of combos and are sure to make you salivate. We tried the Reef Madness grinder ($12.99) with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house vinaigrette, and keef. Keef is the Brewery’s homemade mix of grated parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper. It adds a tasty touch to their subs. We also sampled the vegan wieners ($13) and washed it all down with pints of Tiki Tonic and Unsteady Freddy IPA (both $7.75). If you like sour beer and hoppy IPAs, I highly recommend both.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Can’t Decide at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery?

Not sure what to order from the massive menu? The Camera Guy flatbread ($17) with grilled chicken, cheese, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, pineapple, and pickled red onions is one of our go-to faves. We also love the 420 Nachos ($21) piled high with rice, black beans, salsa, veggies, chimichurri aioli, and beer cheese. But note: the price does not include added protein like pork, chicken, or steak.

If you’re looking for something on the lighter side, try one of the many salads ($13-16) or the Gulfport favorite: John Favreau grilled cheese ($13). And “starters” such as loaded plates of tots ($12-14) are enough for an entire meal. The draft list is constantly rotating as the Brewery experiments with new blends and flavors. We love the Gulfport Gold Ale (a Brewery signature), the Barrel Aged GulfPorter (American barrel-aged Porter), and the Excellent Adventure Session IPA (West Coast Session IPA). But don’t miss the fun ones like Campfire Confessions, which is a collaboration between the Brewery and Mountain Layers Brewing Company.

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Thurs., 12-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 12-11 p.m., Sun., 12-9 p.m., 727-954-4109, gulfport-brewing.com

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.