Brush up on your bend and snap, Gulfport, because “Legally Blonde” is coming to the Catherine A. Hickman this June.

“Legally Blonde Jr.”, to be exact, will be put up by Atlanta-based Destination Theatre in partnership with Boley Centers, with Destination’s professional actors and technicians guiding a cast and crew of Boley clients through the process of putting up a full-scale musical production.

“When we were touring “How I Became a Pirate” we booked a show with Boley Centers, which was our favorite show we did all summer,” says Cory Phelps, Destination Theatre’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder.

Boley Centers is a not-for-profit helping individuals with mental disabilities, individuals and families who are homeless, Veterans, and youth in Pinellas County to reach their highest level of self-sufficiency.

“The Boley clients were an incredible audience; they cheered, laughed, and were so thankful for the actors’ performances,” Phelps says. “After they saw “How I Became a Pirate”, they were inspired to put on their own performance so they launched a client-led talent show.”

When Phelps and Destination Theatre’s Executive Director/Co-Founder Amy Duffy (also Phelps’ wife) heard of the impact their production had on the Boley clients, they knew this had to be more than a one-off experience.

“We reached out to Boley leadership,” says Phelps, “and thus began this beautiful partnership we’ve entitled, Boley Centers on Broadway.”

Founded in January 2021, Destination Theatre’s core staff found themselves like many artists during the pandemic: without a lot of creative opportunities.

“We were dying to do live theater again,” Phelps says. “We were determined to bring theater back and do it safely.” He and Duffy spent the first part of 2021 building the foundation of Destination Theatre, then came a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

“Once vaccines rolled out, we cast an amazing group of fully vaccinated actors to set sail across the country in our first-ever show, ‘How I Became a Pirate’ by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman,” Phelps recounts.

Phelps, Duffy, and Company toured “Pirate” through Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Indiana to primarily outdoor locations and led several weeks of summer camps many of these states as well. While the pair has worked and been based in Atlanta for several years, Phelps’ names St. Pete as his hometown and went to college at Western Carolina University, while Duffy hails from Ann Arbor Michgan. The connections made orchestrating a tour amidst a pandemic a little more do-able. Now that restrictions are easing, they are excited to return to one of their most memorable audiences to put “Legally Blonde Jr.” on its feet in a theatre.

“The cast and crew is made up of some wildly talented artists from Atlanta and Tampa Bay,” Phelps says. Duffy will serve as choreographer and music director and Phelps will direct the show. Atlanta-based talent Jessie Brownie-Cesari, Tyler Kidd, and Destiny Freeman will teach and support the cast while lighting designer Lauren Dixon, and scenic builder Garrett McPherson will help guide the crew along with a local stage management team. Stage Manager Jessica Schoenfeld is a USF Tampa theatre grad and Assistant Stage Manager Kristin Brazzell is a rising sophomore theatre major at USF Tampa.

Legally Blonde Jr. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 2-3, 7 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m. $10 Tickets at eventbrite.com. More info about Destination Theatre.