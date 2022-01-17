New Poseidon Mural Debuts in Pinellas Park

Local artist Derek Donnelly debuted a new Poseidon mural in Pinellas Park.

Donnelly’s painted “Poseidon’s Persistence” on Park Boulevard near 57th Avenue, at the law offices of Herman & Wells.

The mural features Poseidon, (god of the sea in Greek mythology) and his trident alongside the ruins of ancient (and mythical) Atlantis.

The mural adds to Pinellas Park’s Arts District, which includes galleries, public art, and other murals.

“I am elated to have had the opportunity to partner with Herman Wells on this beautification project for all who live, work, play, or pass through Pinellas Park. It was a lot of fun to develop this elegant and powerful imagery of Poseidon, while utilizing the unique architecture of the iconic building at 5701 Park Blvd. This design pays homage to the ‘Neptune Calming The Waves’ piece by French sculptor from the 1700’s, Lambert-Sigisbert Adam,” said Derek Donnelly, artist and owner of Saint Paint Arts, also located in Pinellas Park.

Herman & Wells specializes in personal injury and insurance cases.

“Since we bought the building back in 2015, we’ve had it repainted, but always felt like it was missing something. As the Pinellas Park Arts District has grown up around us, Jason and I really wanted to do something to show our appreciation for these talented artists and our community here. Our staff is in love with the new mural and hope that the community shares that feeling,” said Clifford Wells, a partner with the firm, in a press release promoting the mural.