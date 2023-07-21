New Renovations to Treasure Island Plaza

Treasure Island Plaza is one of the oldest strip malls in the center of T.I. Recently, a South Florida developer bought the plaza with plans to build a mixed-use structure in its place.

The selling price? $5.85 million.

The renovation plan is to build a five-story building. Reportedly, the buyer is Florida investor, Schlomo Melloul of Broward County.

According to a press release from Marcus & Millichap, the ground floor will have retail shops. The upper level floors would have 40 units of both hotel rooms and condominiums.

“We were able to source an opportunistic Miami-based investor with plans to redevelop the parcel into a large mixed-use property,” said Evan Cannan, Marcus & Millichap senior associate.

None of this will happen overnight, because existing tenants hold leases between one and three years right now.

Treasure Island Plaza is across from the Clock Tower on Treasure Island Causeway. Keep watching the Treasure Island City Commission and Mayor Tyler Payne to follow the progress of this sale and development plan — and make sure to check The Gabber Newspaper’s website, as we’ll bring you the latest developments.

Treasure Island Plaza, 118 107th Ave., Treasure Island.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.