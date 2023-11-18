New Restrictions Relating to the St. Pete Water Shortage

Due to the current drought conditions, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has issued a Phase 1 Water Shortage Order. This order will go into effect on Dec. 1, and includes the City of St. Petersburg.

Due to reduced river levels, below-normal rainfall, and water supply concerns, the SWFWMD issued this order on Nov. 17, 2023. It is expected to last until July 1, 2024. According to the SWFWMD website, the district is experiencing a 9.2-inch deficit in rainfall compared to yearly averages.

St. Pete Water Shortage

To help conserve water, St. Petersburg is implementing a temporary watering restriction of once a week. This applies to properties using city water, private wells, or private connections to lakes and ponds. Properties using this water have to follow a specific schedule. Even addresses can water on Saturday, while odd addresses can water on Sunday.

Properties using reclaimed water have a less restrictive schedule. Even addresses must practice voluntary restrictions, and can only water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Odd addresses can water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Those who do not receive their water from the city must check their watering days and restrictions with their supplier.

For more news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.