New Shops to Replace Apartments on Shore

An artist rendering of a development of shops painted blue with card and customers.
The boarded up apartments on Shore Boulevard South may become a trip of retail shops in Gulfport. “We are not operating any business of our own, that much I’m certain,” buyer Eleni Fetfatzes said. “We will be hiring a Realtor to find tenants.” Courtesy of Eleni Fetfatzes.

The former apartment units on Shore Boulevard South have been boarded up for years, but buyer Eleni Fetfatzes hopes they will soon be transformed into several retail spaces, painted a sky blue. 

“We really are excited to get this project underway and clean up that terrible eyesore,” Fetfatzes told the Gabber. 

Fetfatzes has shared the plans publically, but is still waiting on the City of Gulfport’s approval. 

“We’ve just got a site plan,” Fred Metcalf, Director of Community Development, said. “So far, those plans have yet to be approved.” 

Because the property is privately owned, the city has no input on the space, renovated or not, but development plans will need to be approved before Fetfatzes moves forward. 

“There is no current timeline on the construction,” Fetfatzes said. “I know that some people are happy about the space’s renovation.” 

