New Stage for St. Pete MAD in Gulfport

SunFlower Private School partnered with St. Pete Music, Acting, and Dance (MAD) to expand the group’s performance and rehearsal space.

St. Pete MAD is an arts program that teaches students to become leaders.

Although the space is a former church, the two groups plan to renovate the sanctuary. Additionally, the performing arts academy will hold classes and musical performances beginning this fall.

“Plans include a Mystery Dinner Theater and a Children’s Theater program,” the program announced in a press release.

Their mission is to “guide and inspire young performers through community-building, process-driven arts education.” The group’s mission also says it will “foster leadership, authenticity, and empathy, nurturing confident, skilled performers through a supportive coaching environment.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to share this space that has been special to many, with St. Pete MAD,” Sunflower Private School’s director Nicole Molnar-Riveros said.

Keep an eye out for their latest production of The Addams Family: A New Musical.

SunFlower School, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-321-8086

Business Beat

