Gulfport officials installed stop signs at a key intersection in an attempt to curb speeding and improve safety.

Motorists in all directions now face a four-way stop at Tangerine Avenue South and 52nd Street. In that location, Tangerine Avenue, is actually a pair of two-lane roads separated by green space going east-west from 49th to 54th Streets South, ending at Tomlinson Park.

The northern part of Tangerine Avenue had no stop sign at all along that stretch and had become “a dragway,” as City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) put it.

“The south side is a two-way street but it is narrow, so it is very hard to go fast,” said O’Hara. “[The new stop signs] really push the speed of the traffic down a few notches; the initial issue was extreme speed.”

O’Hara announced the arrival of the stop signs at the June 20 council meeting. The councilmember initiated a traffic study that confirmed the need for the stop signs, according to Gulfport public works director Tom Nicholls. Neighborhood complaints about speeding played a role, he added.

“There’s not a lot of volume on that road but a lot of speeding,” said Nicholls. “Because there is a school crossing at that location, we felt it was necessary to put that four-way stop in.”

City Counted Cars, Measured Speed

City staff monitored traffic over a 72-hour period, using high-tech counters to gather data that showed traffic counts as well as speed. Nicholls said the traffic volume was not excessive, but the speeds were higher than the City wanted to see.

“They [speeding drivers] were sporadic in timing so enforcement would have been difficult,” said Nicholls. “Usually, it is in the peak a.m. or p.m. hours, but we didn’t see that here.”

Gulfport leaders do not need county or state approval to install stop signs. No state highways run inside City limits. Even with county roads, the City has regulatory jurisdiction inside its own borders, Nicholls said.

There are no concrete plans right now for additional stop signs in Gulfport. Nicholls said his department is taking a look at a different option for the area around the 6000 block of 11th Avenue South.

“We had done a small project between 63rd and 64th where we striped the roadway, and that’s what I’m looking at between 63rd and 58th,” he said. “What that does is give the perception of a more narrow roadway, which tends to slow folks down. We are looking at some edge line striping as well as some double yellow lines down the middle.”

Back at Tangerine and 52nd, motorists will see another new wrinkle beginning in August. Crossing guards will be on hand to help students navigate the intersection. In past years they have been in place on 52nd Street at two other locations — at Gulfport Boulevard and at 15th Avenue South.