New Treasure Island District 3 Commissioner

Following the resignation of Vice Mayor and District 3 commissioner Saleene Partridge, Treasure Island found a commissioner to take the seat for the time being. The commission appointed Bob Minning, former Treasure Island mayor, to serve. Partridge resigned in light of Florida Senate Bill 774, “Ethics Requirements for Public Officials,” which requires elected officials in small cities and municipalities to fill out a “Form 6.” This form is a full report of all finances and financial interests over $1,000. Assets, investments, businesses, and properties must get publicly reported with exact dollar amounts.

This bill caused resignations across the state at the end of 2023, as many City officials saw it as an invasion of privacy. In December 2023, four of five St. Pete Beach City commissioners resigned because of Form 6. On Dec. 30, 2023, Treasure Island Commissioner Partridge tendered her resignation. The City immediately began a search to find someone to fill the vacancy.

Meet Minning: Treasure Island District 3 Commissioner

Minning, a 31-year Treasure Island resident, wants to focus on short-, medium-, and long-term issues and development during his time as an interim commissioner. He holds a bachelors in geology, masters in earth science, and a masters in geology/hydrogeology. He taught these subjects at Lansing Community College, Wittenberg University, and Western Michigan University.

Beyond this, Minning has provided consulting services to business, corporations, and public entities in geology and hydrogeology for 54 years. From 2000 to 2007, he was a member and chair of the Beach Stewardship Committee, and from 2007 to 2009 he served as the District 3 commissioner. In 2009, the City elected him mayor and served until 2018.

Minning believes his familiarity with the position can help the City, especially when looking at the sand dunes and other environmental projects they are working on.

Other Candidates

The City looked at three letters of interest, including Minning’s. The other two letters of interest were submitted by Gary Potenziano, and Joan Young.

Potenziano, a 12-year resident of Treasure Island, served on the Charter Review Board for the City, and currently serves, per appointment, on the Planning and Zoning and Land Planning Agency boards. He is a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, who hopes to continue serving the City in whichever way he can.

Young has lived in Treasure Island since 2016. Today, she is a licensed Realtor with an associates degree from the International Academy of Merchandising. Early in her career, she worked in retail and bank management, and eventually worked as an office manager for an environmental company. In 2001, she earned her Florida real estate License. Young looks to continue to help her community in whatever way she can.

On Jan. 16, the commission appointed Minning, who will serve until general elections in March 2025. Treasure Island will hold an election for District IV this year.

