The Gulfport food scene expanded this month with the recent debut of vegan ice cream shop, Plant Love Ice Cream. It’s the city’s newest creamery that serves 100% homemade vegan ice cream. This new shop is right in the heart of Gulfport, taking the space of the former bakery. All of the ice cream is made in house, almost daily, from organic coconut milk. And it tastes just as good, if not better, than the real stuff.

There are 12 flavors available daily, with six of them rotating. They range from classics like chocolate and pistachio to fun blends like Snickers and Golden Mylk (laced with CBD, courtesy of SumitrA Espresso Lounge across the street). I always like to sample as much as possible when visiting a new restaurant, so I opted for an ice cream flight ($9.95) of five, golf ball-sized scoops served in a small paper boat with a biodegradable spoon.

I sampled the Toasted Coconut, Pistachio, Snickers, Cookie Butter, and Espresso flavors. And while all were delicious, my absolute favorite was the Cookie Butter. If you’re familiar with Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter (a thick spread that mimics peanut butter but is made with European cookies with a hint of gingerbread), this ice cream tastes just like it, complete with cookies pieces scattered throughout each bite. Highly recommend!

Yes, the consistency is different than “real” ice cream. I found it creamier and smoother, similar to gelato. But it is just as refreshing on a hot Gulfport day.

Plant Love Ice Cream 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Unit 105, Gulfport. 727-739-5854, Tues.-Sat., 12-9 p.m., Sun., 12-8 p.m.