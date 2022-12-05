New Veterinarian Opens in South St. Pete

A new, locally owned veterinary clinic has opened in the South Pinellas area: Bayview Animal Hospital.

Bayview Animal Hospital held its grand opening on Dec. 5. This neighborhood vet clinic offers general wellness care, dentistry, surgery, and in-house labs that include comprehensive blood, urine, fecal testing, and x-rays.

Not only will they help you take care of your pet’s overall health, they also offer daycare and boarding. Instead of having to leave your dog at home, Bayview will help your furry friends get those zoomies out before heading home.

With their grand opening, they have discount specials including 50% off your the first scheduled exam, 20% off oral exams, and 10% off boarding. Customers can use these discounts until February of 2023.

Bayview Animal Hospital 2951 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. bayviewpets.com, 727-477-1442