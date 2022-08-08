New Water Rate Plan on Tap in Gulfport

The Gulfport City Council will consider making changes to its water and sewer rate structure at its Aug. 16 meeting. Council heard a presentation from an outside consultant at its Aug. 2 meeting.

In the wake of some feedback from residents regarding the rates, particularly some concerns that residents with lower incomes who do not use as much water might be paying too much, the rate structure analysis from Andrew Burnham of Stantec Consulting Services included some recommendations for tweaking that structure.

Burnham pointed out that the City has used ARPA capital funding for certain needed repairs and acquisitions such as water meters and manhole restoration. An expected rate increase from the City of St. Petersburg, from whom Gulfport purchases water, is less than expected and spread out over three or four years, but with higher future increases, he said.

The main thrust of the rate analysis concerned the possible removal of the minimum charge for up to 2,000 gallons that every customer in the city sees, looking instead at applying a base charge and new tier structure so all customers pay for their actual use.

The current rate structure begins with a $19.74 base cost that covers the first 2,000 gallons and then has several tiers at 3,000, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 and 20,000 gallons. These costs escalate somewhat in what is known as an inclining block rate structure, a system common in Florida that encourages water conservation and helps deal with higher demand.

For comparison, Burnham displayed an example with a $17.74 base cost and $1 per 1,000 gallons up to 2,000 (actual charges are in 100-gallon increments). That was followed by a tiered pricing that was identical to the first chart. A similar comparison was made with sewer costs.

“This allows us to reduce the bill for no usage or 1,000 gallons,” he said. “If you use 2,000 gallons, which is very common in this community, you would see no change in your bill.”

With water and sewer combined, under this recommendation a customer would see bill reduction of $4 per month for no usage, $2 per month for 1,000 gallons, and all customers at 2,000 gallons and up would see their bills stay the same. Burnham said recent data indicates that the elimination of the base rate for up to 2,000 gallons could also benefit multi-family buildings.

The overall positive financial performance of the system allows the City to not increase water rates in the coming fiscal year, according to Burnham.

“This is a very unique opportunity where you can afford some bill reductions for very low or no-volume users without any increase to the rest of your customer base,” he said.

When reviewing an image of a typical monthly bill in his multimedia presentation, Burnham noted the increase in the sanitation portion, which is separate from water and sewer. City Manager Jim O’Reilly offered some context:

“There are very few controls we have over sanitation costs due to the fact that tipping fees went up 6.8% from Pinellas County as well as the increased volatility of fuel, and our people costs went up 6% also,” he said, with the latter point being the employee pay increase recently recommended to combat inflation.

Burnham’s presentation included comparisons with a number of other municipalities in Pinellas County, also noting separate categories for high-usage operations such as commercial laundromats and schools.

He recommended that the City consider adopting a three-year rate plan with no increase in FY 2023 and 8% water and sewer increases in each of the following years. The City can adjust the plan as needed after an annual review.

At the conclusion of Burnham’s presentation, O’Reilly said he would like to present an ordinance to the council at its Aug. 16 meeting with the proposed three-year rate structure.