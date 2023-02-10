New Weather Camera Up and Running at Casino

Thanks to a new, state-of-the-art camera setup, internet users around the globe can see sharp pictures from the Gulfport Casino and its surroundings.

A proposal that was brought before city council a few months ago has come to fruition, as officials announced that a new Earth Networks camera is up and running on the southeast side of the casino.

Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea and IT Director Dave Mather reported to council at its Feb. 7 regular meeting that the process was complete. It began with a request from 10 Tampa Bay chief meteorologist Bobby Deskins at last May’s annual hurricane seminar at the Catherine Hickman Theater.

Shea said a site survey and planning meeting last July at the casino led to a resolution passed by council later that month for consideration of an agreement for the placement of a weather camera and related hardware.

The camera is an Axis Q6155 and has pan-tilt-zoom capabilities as well as being laser focused. It was provided at no cost to the city.

“If the city purchased this camera out of pocket, we’d pay $3,000 plus the mounting gear and the installation,” said Shea. “These services were provided to the city at no cost via the Earth Networks agreement.”

Shea showed a few high-definition images that were taken by the camera, and he said future images will be available to the public. There is already a link on the city’s website to another site maintained by WeatherBug, which shows similar camera pictures from all over. Shea added that an internet user can also Google “gulfport florida camera” and find the appropriate page.

It currently does only time-lapse photography, according to Mather. “We are working with Earth Networks right now to get the actual [live video] stream, which will be really nice,” he said. “But that time-lapse photography is pretty nice, too.”

The camera has been mounted on a five-foot pole to get the best view possible, Shea said, and the system is grounded in case of lightning strikes.

A major recognizable feature of the system is that it allows 10 Tampa Bay to provide viewers with live shots from Gulfport during its regular weather reports on morning, afternoon, and evening newscasts.

“There was a study conducted by Earth Networks that determined that through integrated television solutions, the camera system provides improved decision making, better on-time performance, streamlined operations, and safety,” said Shea.

As far as the pan-tilt-zoom functions, the television station has control over those. “We were offered [the ability to control it], but wanted the experts to have full access to that,” said Shea. “We just wanted the ability to get into the camera and access the stream.”





